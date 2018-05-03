Nordic Group clinches S$6.1m of contracts through 2020

NORDIC Group has secured about S$6.1 million of contracts due to be completed between the second quarter of 2018 and the end of 2020, the construction and engineering company announced on Thursday.

Those contracts include S$3.9 million of work for scaffodling and insulation works due in the second and third quarters of 2018.

The company's petrochemical and environmental engineering services unit clinched about S$1.2 million in contracts to provide test skid support equipment and statutory examination and load testing of lifting gears, lifting appliances and lifting machines for a period of two to three years ending 2020.

A further S$0.6 million of capital projects for machining services and mechanical assembly was awarded to Nordic's precision engineering services arm for completion in the second quarter of 2018. The system integration services segment has a S$0.4 million conversion project for a hydraulic system that will be completed in the second quarter of this year.

The customers are multinationals, oil and gas and petrochemical companies.