You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC prices 500m euro bonds due 2025 at 0.625%

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 8:13 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

OCBC Bank has priced its 500million euro notes due 2025 at a fixed rate of 0.625 per cent per annum payable annually in arrear.

The notes come under the bank's US$10 billion global covered bond programme.

Net proceeds from the covered bonds, which are expected to be issued on April 18, will be used for general corporate purposes, said OCBC.

The covered bonds are expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's Investors Services and AAA by Fitch Ratings, and will be guaranteed as to payments of interest and principal by covered bond guarantor Red Sail Pte Ltd, OCBC said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The guarantee will be secured by a portfolio of assets purchased by Red Sail from OCBC Bank and other assets of Red Sail, it added.

The Singapore branch of Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale - and OCBC Bank have been appointed joint lead managers for this issue.

OCBC shares closed S$0.11 or 0.9 per cent higher at S$12.96 on Wednesday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
3 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
4 Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX
5 En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CNY_120418_62.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 8.6% in February, thanks to Chinese New Year effect

Apr 12, 2018
SME

7 local businesses selected for SME accelerator programme in Singapore

BT_20180412_AGDATAPULSE12N4F7_3391765.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse's boardroom challenger pledges S$70m payout to shareholders

Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 18%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening