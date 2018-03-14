You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC sets up in-house AI unit with initial investment of S$10m over 3 years

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 2:24 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ocbc.jpg
AI Lab@TOV sits within The Open Vault at OCBC, which is led by Pranav Seth (fron), head of e-Business, Business Transformation and Fintech and Innovation Group. Ken Wong, head of AI Lab@TOV (centre), Wu Qiong (left) and Vikash Ranjan (right) comprise the pioneering AI Lab@TOV team.
PHOTO: OCBC BANK

AN in-house unit to develop artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities has been established by OCBC Bank with an initial investment of S$10 million over three years, the lender said on Wednesday.

AI Lab@TOV, which operates under OCBC's fintech and innovation group, aims to drive the adoption of AI across banking services such as wealth advisory and loans financing.

Headed by Ken Wong, the lab consists of a trio of data scientists. The team aims to double its headcount within a year.

In the past two years, OCBC has employed the use of AI in its operations. It launched the AI-powered chatbot "Emma" in 2016, which was developed by startup Cognicor to respond to customers' queries on home and renovation loans.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last year, OCBC partnered another fintech firm, Thetaray, to use its AI solution to identify potential suspicious transactions.

The AI solution has reduced the volume of transactions reviewed by anti-money laundering compliance analysts by 35 per cent, and increased the accuracy rate of identifying suspicious transactions by more than four times, OCBC said.

Said Mr Wong: "With the set-up of our very own AI lab, we are able to experiment for the first time with deep learning neural networks and graphics processing units, which are heavily used in the gaming industry and hardly used in banking. This is an exciting new space to be in, especially for banking, and we welcome talent who have the passion to develop something new and fresh for the industry."

Pranav Seth, OCBC's head of e-business, business transformation and fintech and innovation group, said: "We have already enjoyed tremendous success with AI in the past two years - working with fintechs to commercialise AI solutions for transaction monitoring and chatbots - and I believe there is a massive competitive advantage to be gained from being a first mover in this space."

OCBC shares were trading down S$0.12 or 0.9 per cent to S$13.46 as at 1.43pm on Wednesday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

160 banks in Singapore commit to inclusive hiring, to assess tech impact on jobs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening