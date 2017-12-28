You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Offeror exercises right of compulsory acquisition for rest of shares in Poh Tiong Choon Logistics, plans delisting

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 8:18 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE offeror for Poh Tiong Choon Logistics (PTC Logistics), Respond Logistics, has exercised its right of compulsory acquisition on Thursday to acquire the shares of the dissenting shareholders at S$1.30 per share - the same as its original offer price.

Respond Logistics is a vehicle backed by PTC Logistics chairman and chief executive Poh Choon Ann and Tower Capital Logistics.

Respond Logistics plans to privatise PTC Logistics and does not intend to preserve the listing status of the group.

The Thursday circular by United Overseas Bank said: "Following the compulsory acquisition, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the offeror. The date and time of such delisting is expected to be announced by the company in due course."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

QAF to cease bakery operations in China, changes group financial controller

Aluminium supplier Soon Lian buys Tuas factory for S$7.8 million

Jubilee Industries Holdings gets listing and quotation notice for rights-cum-warrants issue

No Signboard's full-year profit falls 1.3%

No Signboard's full-year profit falls 1.3%

Noble Group raises stake in Mongolian railways firm in exchange for debt repayment

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening