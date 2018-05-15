You are here
Olam Q1 profit up 10% at S$158m
Lower net finance costs and taxation have also helped to lift the bottom line
Singapore
COMMODITIES trader Olam International booked a fiscal first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company of S$157.97 million, a rise of 9.8 per cent, on the back of an 8.5 per cent bump in the sale of goods and services to S$6.3 billion.
Lower net finance costs
