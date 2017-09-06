O&M equity: Eyes on banks' responses to haircuts

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
NEWS of two financially challenged listed offshore and marine (O&M) entities getting fresh equity injections buoys hopes that those still holding up three years into an industry downturn may make it to the light at the end of the tunnel.
Emas Offshore Limited is in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal