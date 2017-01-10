You are here

O&M signs 3-year partnership with EDB to enhance modern marketing services

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:29
Chris Riley (left), Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) Singapore group chairman and Kelvin Wong, assistant managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). Marketing communications company O&M said on Tuesday that it will partner EDB on a three-year strategic initiative to enhance modern marketing services.
MARKETING communications company Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) said on Tuesday that it will partner the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) on a three-year strategic initiative to enhance modern marketing services.

These include data analytics, customer engagement marketing, marketing automation, user experience (UX) design and digital media.

O&M said that the initiative will include programmes to develop a strong pipeline of Singaporean talent in this space. Simultaneously, the initiative aims to foster Asia-led innovation from O&M's Singapore office for its global network and to create solutions for its global clients.

