You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit's Q1 DPU falls 8.9% on enlarged unit base

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 6:47 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

OUE Commercial Reit's (OUE C-Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) for the first quarter fell 8.9 per cent to 1.12 Singapore cents due to an enlarged unit base from a private placement completed in March last year.

Revenue edged 1.6 per cent lower year-on-year to around S$44.1 million on the back of lower rental income, but net property income was 1.8 per cent higher at S$35.28 million due mainly to lower maintenance expenses and utilities cost. The amount available for distribution to unitholders rose 4.7 per cent to S$17.42 million due to higher income support drawn.

Its properties include One Raffles Place, OUE Bayfront and Lippo Plaza in Shanghai's Huangpu district.

Tan Shu Lin, chief executive of OUE Commercial Reit Management, said: "OUE C-Reit's portfolio committed occupancy continued to be robust at 96.9 per cent in Q1 2018, with all three properties achieving higher-than-market office occupancy. As the Singapore office market continues to improve, committed office rents achieved across the Singapore portfolio on average in Q1 2018 were higher q-o-q, and continued to be at a premium to market rates."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Q3 profit up more than ninefold to S$68.2m on increased earnings from associated, JV companies

Haw Par posts 15.9% increase in Q1 earnings to S$19.3m

Ascendas Hospitality Trust's Q4 DPS up 25.5% to 1.72 Singapore cents

Ascendas Hospitality Trust's Q4 DPS up 25.5% to 1.72 Singapore cents

Genting Singapore Q1 profit up 3.3% to S$217.2m

Frencken's Q1 net profit falls 58.5%, but is up 10.8% excluding one-off gain last year

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
5 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo tells Vard to hold new EGM on delisting proposal

BP_ Najib Razak_100518_73.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening