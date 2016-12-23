You are here
Outlook for S'pore's offshore, marine sector still challenging
Maybank Kim Eng analysts not ruling out more failures of weak players, another round of fresh provisions
Singapore
THE outlook for Singapore's offshore and marine sector remains challenging, and analysts at Maybank Kim Eng are not ruling out more failures of weak players and another round of fresh provisions.
Yeak Chee Keong and Neel Sinha said in their sectoral outlook report that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg