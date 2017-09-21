You are here
Oxley rules out bidding for UEL despite owning 14% stake
CEO Ching Chiat Kwong reiterates that he has no offer plans for now and that the holding is just an investment
Singapore
OXLEY Holdings has reiterated that it has no plans to make a bid for United Engineers (UEL) even though it has already accumulated about 14 per cent of the company in the last few months.
The confirmation was in response to a query from The Business Times, following the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg