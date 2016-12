PROPERTY company Oxley Holdings on Friday said it would sell two blocks of its township development project, Royal Wharf, for £156 million (S$277 million).

It sold all flats within Block 20 and Block 24 of its Royal Wharf Development, to Notting Hill Home Ownership Limited and Notting Hill Housing Trust.

Royal Wharf is a waterfront township project in east London, UK.