Pacific Century Regional Developments FY earnings slide

INVESTMENT holding company Pacific Century Regional Developments, owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka Shing's son, Richard Li, posted a 4.4 per cent slide in full-year earnings to S$86.98 million from the previous year on Tuesday.

That was despite revenue for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2016, climbing 13.1 per cent from the preceding year to S$12.95 million. The bottomline sank due to a lower share of profit from associates.

Earnings per share for 2016 stood at 3.283 Singapore cents, down from 3.362 Singapore cents the year before. Net asset value per share was S$0.403 as at Dec 31 last year, compared with S$0.358 as at Dec 31, 2015.