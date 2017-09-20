You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy to gain access to UK and Rotterdam LNG terminals after deal with Uniper

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 9:24 AM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

TEMASEK-OWNED Pavilion Energy will be able to access liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Rotterdam and UK, after signing a option swap agreement with German energy company Uniper.

This comes after the group last month signed a storage and reload agreement with Singapore LNG Corporation (SLNG), giving Pavilion the rights to access SLNG's tank capacity on a segregated basis.

The latest agreement provides Pavilion access to Gate LNG Terminal in Rotterdam and Grain LNG Terminal in the UK, and conversely allowing Uniper access to SLNG.

"Europe's demand for LNG is expected to grow as it looks to reducing its reliance on pipe gas," said Pavilion chief executive Seah Moong Ming in a speech at an industry event. "Access to these markets will also enhance the flexibility within our LNG portfolio and create further optimisation opportunities."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Fischer Tech's takeover offer scheme is fair, says independent financial adviser

Alliance Mineral Assets in talks with Burwill over final prepayment of A$4.375m

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

ASTI enters term sheet to divest units to China-based firm

Sunseap bags S$75m investment from listed Thai utility Banpu

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap for electronics manufacturing aims to create 2,100 new jobs, $22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-led Greystar completes Monogram purchase for total transaction value of US$4.4b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening