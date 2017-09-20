Pavilion Energy to gain access to UK and Rotterdam LNG terminals after deal with Uniper

TEMASEK-OWNED Pavilion Energy will be able to access liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Rotterdam and UK, after signing a option swap agreement with German energy company Uniper.

This comes after the group last month signed a storage and reload agreement with Singapore LNG Corporation (SLNG), giving Pavilion the rights to access SLNG's tank capacity on a segregated basis.

The latest agreement provides Pavilion access to Gate LNG Terminal in Rotterdam and Grain LNG Terminal in the UK, and conversely allowing Uniper access to SLNG.

"Europe's demand for LNG is expected to grow as it looks to reducing its reliance on pipe gas," said Pavilion chief executive Seah Moong Ming in a speech at an industry event. "Access to these markets will also enhance the flexibility within our LNG portfolio and create further optimisation opportunities."