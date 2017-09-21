You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy, Uniper of Germany to share LNG storage capacity

The two-year pact will strengthen Pavilion's reach to UK and continental Europe gas markets, says the firm's CEO
Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 5:50 AM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

BT_20170921_ASPAVILION21_3095225.jpg
The agreement with Uniper will provide Pavilion Energy access to Gate LNG Terminal in Rotterdam (above) and Grain LNG Terminal in the UK.

Singapore

TEMASEK Holdings-owned Pavilion Energy and German utility Uniper have signed an agreement allowing each other to use their respective storage capacity at liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

This means Pavilion Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy, will

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
5 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

BT_20170921_NAHXI21_3095436.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

President Xi, PM Lee hail 'new historical chapter' in bilateral ties

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

BT_20170921_SEPHANTOM21_3095373.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Pent-up demand greets new Rolls-Royce Phantom

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening