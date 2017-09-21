You are here
Pavilion Energy, Uniper of Germany to share LNG storage capacity
The two-year pact will strengthen Pavilion's reach to UK and continental Europe gas markets, says the firm's CEO
Singapore
TEMASEK Holdings-owned Pavilion Energy and German utility Uniper have signed an agreement allowing each other to use their respective storage capacity at liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.
This means Pavilion Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy, will
