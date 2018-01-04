You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pavillon withdraws from China joint venture

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 9:07 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

PAVILLON Holdings is withdrawing from a joint venture in China.

Pavillon said in an exchange filing on Thursday that it will transfer its 30 per cent stake in the joint venture company, Fengchi Technology Co, to environmental protection technology firm Tianjin Yinxing Environmental Protection Technology Co.

The move will allow Pavillon to "channel its resources to the other businesses" in China, the company said.

Fengchi has yet to commence operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Perennial prices S$120m fixed rate notes due 2021

Sunpower Group wins 34.98m yuan contract, its first in flue gas desulphurisation market

Acra instructs Oriental Group to hold AGM, prepare financial statements

Citic Envirotech acquires additional 15% stake in United Envirotech Water (Changyi)

Clearbridge Health unit to buy stake in Philippine medical centre operator

Olam CEO joins board committee on sustainability

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
5 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

singapore airlines.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 4, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Budget 2018: Stagger GST hike, remove tax on basic necessities to cushion impact, says Deloitte

Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

OCBC launches OneAdvisor Home, a one-stop portal for property purchases

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening