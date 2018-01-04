Pavillon withdraws from China joint venture

PAVILLON Holdings is withdrawing from a joint venture in China.

Pavillon said in an exchange filing on Thursday that it will transfer its 30 per cent stake in the joint venture company, Fengchi Technology Co, to environmental protection technology firm Tianjin Yinxing Environmental Protection Technology Co.

The move will allow Pavillon to "channel its resources to the other businesses" in China, the company said.

Fengchi has yet to commence operations.