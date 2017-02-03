You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

Pennies in action as STI falls below 3,050

Blue chips come under pressure; traders say the Trump reflation play appears to have run its course
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

sti.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

PENNY stocks took centrestage as a 60-point slide in the Dow futures on Thursday took the wind out of the sails of the local stock market, knocking back the Straits Times Index (STI) by 23.41 points at 3,044.08.

Traders said it looked like the Trump reflation play may have run its course

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening