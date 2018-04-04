You are here

Perennial forms JV with Qingjian Group to co-develop former Goodluck Garden site

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 5:51 PM
file6ykt52efrtg9tpr4krn.jpg
PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Qingjian Group to jointly develop the former Goodluck Garden residential site in Singapore.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK PTE LTD

Perennial said on Wednesday that it has through its subsidiary, PRE 9, entered into a 40-60 JV with China-based Qingjian Group of companies - comprising subsidiaries of Hong Kong-listed CNQC International Holdings and its minority partners - to jointly develop the site.

A freehold residential site, it has a land area of about 360,130 square feet (sq ft), and is located at No 32 - 46 on Toh Tuck Road.

Goodluck Garden, a former 210-unit residential development, was sold collectively to subsidiaries of CNQC for an acquisition price of S$610 million on March 8.

Perennial said that based on Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2014 MasterPlan, the site is zoned for residential use and has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 times, which translates to a maximum permissible gross floor area (GFA) of about 504,182 sq ft or 554,605 sq ft (based on the maximum permissible GFA and including a 10 per cent bonus balcony GFA).

Accordingly, the acquisition price translates to a land price of about S$1,210 per sq ft per plot ratio (based on the maximum permissible GFA).

"Due to a high development baseline, no development charge is payable for the 10 per cent bonus balcony GFA, thus providing certainty to the land price which works out to a lower S$1,100 per sq ft per plot ratio."

Perennial added that this "prime project" would mark its maiden foray into pure-play residential development.

