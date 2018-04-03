Plastoform Holdings warns it may go on SGX watch-list

Plastoform Holdings has warned that it might be placed on the Singapore Exchange watch-list after logging three straight years of losses.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the Hong Kong-based audio speaker maker pointed to listing rules which said the bourse will place a company on the watch-list if it records losses for three consecutive financial years and had an average daily market capitalisation below S$40 million over the last six months.

Plastoform's latest six-month average daily market capitalisation came in at S$5.4 million.

The exchange conducts quarterly reviews - on the first market day of March, June, September and December each year - to identify issuers to include on the watch-list.

Plastoform said it will make an immediate announcement if notified that it will be placed on the watch-list.