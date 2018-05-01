You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Please, sir, I want some more dividends

In response to shareholders' request for higher payout, OCBC chairman explains that bank does not have excess capital and that payout must be sustainable and predictable
Tue, May 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

SOME disgruntled shareholders at OCBC Bank's annual general meeting on Monday bemoaned that their FY17 proposed dividend payout was a far cry from that of its local rivals, DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank (UOB), both of whom issued special dividends for 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BP_DBS_010518_2.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Malaysia vote result complicated by jump in candidates for seats
5 Deutsche Bank unveils yet another turnaround plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

BT_20180501_STMAY1T6FK_3419203.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Good prospects for economy in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20180501_ABDYSON1_3418951.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Man and machine are bosom buddies at Dyson's Tuas facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening