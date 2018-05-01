You are here
Please, sir, I want some more dividends
In response to shareholders' request for higher payout, OCBC chairman explains that bank does not have excess capital and that payout must be sustainable and predictable
Singapore
SOME disgruntled shareholders at OCBC Bank's annual general meeting on Monday bemoaned that their FY17 proposed dividend payout was a far cry from that of its local rivals, DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank (UOB), both of whom issued special dividends for 2017.
