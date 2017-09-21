You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Poh Tiong Choon CEO launches S$1.30-a-share offer for firm

He says delisting will allow the company to save on expenses and focus its resources on its business operations
Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

Singapore

ABOUT S$280 million will be shaved off the market capitalisation of the Singapore bourse if Poh Tiong Choon Logistics is privatised and delisted.

A consortium led by the construction and logistics firm's chairman, Poh Choon Ann, on Wednesday proposed to take over the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Great Eastern weighs options on Malaysian unit's stake sale

Pavilion Energy, Uniper of Germany to share LNG storage capacity

GE shares fall on possible sale of Malaysian stake

CPF - there's a silver lining in the silver tsunami

Asti hotly traded on news of unit disposal talks

The Duck that lays the Golden egg

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
5 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

BT_20170921_NAHXI21_3095436.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

President Xi, PM Lee hail 'new historical chapter' in bilateral ties

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

BT_20170921_SEPHANTOM21_3095373.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Pent-up demand greets new Rolls-Royce Phantom

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening