NEWS ANALYSIS
Powell puts market on notice over heightened risks
US stocks start retreat after Fed chair noted 'elevated' asset prices and threat of trade war
JUBILATION at Jerome Powell's measured tone in his first policy statement as the chairman of the Federal Reserve faded to trepidation as he highlighted worries about global trade in a press conference.
Mr Powell's Fed boosted the benchmark Fed Funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point
