Prominent oncologist and Talkmed CEO Ang Peng Tiam resumes medical duties

MEDICAL group Talkmed Group on Tuesday said its chief executive officer Ang Peng Tiam has resumed his medical duties.

Dr Ang, a prominent cancer doctor, had been suspended for eight months by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) over a complaint filed by two daughters of a patient. The patient, aged 55, had died of lung cancer that had spread to other parts of her body, including her brain, liver and pancreas.

The SMC's disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of two of the four charges levelled against him, namely that he had made false representation to the patient that there was a "70 per cent" chance of her lung cancer responding to the treatment he suggested, and that he failed to offer her surgery as an option.