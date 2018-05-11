You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Rare victory for minority shareholders at Vard
SGX's decision has effectively put power back in the hands of the minority shareholders
THE decision by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) was a rare and astonishing victory for minority shareholders of Vard Holdings - the target of Italy's Fincantieri Oil & Gas.
By ordering Vard to hold a new extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek approval for its
