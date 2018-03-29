You are here
GRAB-UBER MERGER
Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
Headhunters say Uber badge makes staff hot property sought by rivals starved of tech talents
Singapore
IN THE fast-paced world of tech, you lose if you snooze.
Tech giants such as Google and many others have already swooped in to lure several former Uber employees with job offers and interview opportunities, barely a day after the announcement of Grab's acquisition of Uber
