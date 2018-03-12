You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

RHT to undertake review of Datapulse's internal controls, corporate governance practices

Sun, Mar 11, 2018 - 10:05 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

THE board of Datapulse Technology has appointed law firm RHTLaw Taylor Wessing LLP to undertake a review of internal controls and corporate governance practices at the embattled mainboard-listed company.

Datapulse announced RHT's appointment on Sunday after the Singapore Exchange on Feb 23 slapped the company with a notice of compliance, mandating that independent professionals be appointed to review the company's internal controls and corporate governance practices.

Datapulse was instructed to appoint the reviewers by Mar 9, but the company said SGX has extended the deadline to the end of Mar 11.

The announcement of RHT's appointment on Sunday flagged four areas to be covered by the review:

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

- Determine the facts and circumstance surrounding the board's approval for the acquisition of personal care product company Wayco Manufacturing on Dec 12, 2017;

- Review the adequacy of Datapulse's internal policies, processes and procedures relating to the evaluation and approval of mergers and acquisitions, and conflicts of interest since Nov 23, 2000, the date when the company was transferred to SGX mainboard;

- Review Datapulse's processes relating to the changes of its board, including appointment and nomination of directors by shareholders, since the review date; and

- Make recommendations on improvements to internal controls and corporate governance practices

RHT will report the findings of the review in due course to SGX and Datapulse's audit committee.

Datapulse added that as it has undertaken other acquisitions and disposal before the proposed buy-out for Wayco, its board has decided that this review should commence from Nov 23, 2000, the date of its transfer to SGX mainboard.

The firm's proposed buy-out for Wayco and its diversification into the personal care business have been contested by a group led by Ng Bie Tjin and Uniseraya Holdings, who hold a combined 16 per cent stake.

Considering Ms Ng had left the company in 2014, Datapulse said that a decision was also made to expand the scope of the review to include processes relating to changes to its board.

This will allow RHT to arrive at more holistic recommendations, it explained.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Noble, Datapulse, Yoma, Breadtalk, Perennial, Jubilee

Jubilee Industries boosts stake in EG Industries through open market purchase

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's stake in Capitol Singapore for S$129.6m in cash

Noble fails to make coupon payment on March 9; to sell vessel for US$24m

Yoma to upgrade taxis, offer vehicle financing for Grab drivers in Myanmar

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
3 Eunos Mansion sold en-bloc for S$220 million
4 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
5 Bank of Singapore hires Anthony Simcic as managing director of international team
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's stake in Capitol Singapore for S$129.6m in cash

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening