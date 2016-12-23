You are here

Rickmers Maritime's notes restructuring plan rejected again

Financial adviser to one noteholder group denies claim the group sought to liquidate shipping trust
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

Mr Andersen says the shipping trust is "unable to access the cash locked up in one revenue silos" after Rickmers Maritime noteholders vetoed the restructuring plan again on Wednesday.
THE noteholders of Rickmers Maritime on Wednesday thumbed down a repeated attempt by the shipping trust to restructure S$100 million of medium term notes (MTN) maturing in May 2017.

The trustee manager of container shipping-focused Rickmers Maritime said during Wednesday

