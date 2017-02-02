You are here

Sakae buys stake in HK beauty products firm

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Sushi joint chain operator Sakae Holdings has through its corporate advisory arm picked up a 20 per cent stake in a Hong Kong-based "beauty products and equipment trading" firm called Bio Innovation Holistic (BIH), it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday morning.
It said it bought 2,000 shares in BIH for HK$1 apiece from Jang Jee Young and that this amount was arrived at after taking into account that Sakae Corporate Advisory "will be assisting BIH with a restructuring of its business" after the acquisition is completed.

