Samurai 2K Aerosol to list on Catalist on Jan 16

Group hopes to ride on growth of S-E Asian motorbike fleet and its proprietary 2-component aerosol container design
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

Singapore

AEROSOL spray producer Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited is set to become the first to list on the Catalist board this year on Jan 16.

The Malaysian group launched its initial public offering on Monday, offering 20 million new shares at 20 Singapore cents each via a placement.

