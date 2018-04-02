You are here
Scanteak going beyond teak furniture
Family business building on its brand name to expand in Japan as well as branch out into products such as mattresses and leather furniture
Singapore
FAMILY businesses with multiple members running the company successfully in Singapore are increasingly rare, but furniture retailer Scanteak seems to be bucking the trend.
One of Singapore's most recognisable brands since 1974, the group is on an upward growth trajectory
