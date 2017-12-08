Schroders turns substantial shareholder of Venture Corp

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
FUND manager Schroders has been named as a substantial shareholder of Venture Corporation, as acquisitions on Dec 6 took the total deemed interest to 5 per cent from 4.99 per cent previously.
Venture, which assembles complex printed circuit boards, recorded a net profit that more than doubled to S$111.4 million in the third quarter. Its shares closed at S$20.26, up 50 Singapore cents on Friday.
