Schroders turns substantial shareholder of Venture Corp

FUND manager Schroders has been named as a substantial shareholder of Venture Corporation, as acquisitions on Dec 6 took the total deemed interest to 5 per cent from 4.99 per cent previously.

Venture, which assembles complex printed circuit boards, recorded a net profit that more than doubled to S$111.4 million in the third quarter. Its shares closed at S$20.26, up 50 Singapore cents on Friday.