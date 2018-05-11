You are here

Scion of Resources Prima chairman resigns as director for new job

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 12:21 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

THE son of Resources Prima Group's executive chairman and chief executive Agus Sugiono has resigned as an executive director for another job, the Indonesian coal mining company announced on Friday.

Gabriel Giovani Sugiono, who took on his current appointment in 2014, primarily oversees investor and stakeholder relations but is also responsible for shipping and logistics, trade finance, and sales and marketing. The cessation of his appointment takes effect on May 31.

SAC Capital, Resources Prima's continuing sponsor on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board, said that it has interviewed Mr Sugiono and is satisfied that there are no other material reasons for his resignation.

Resources Prima shares last traded at 2.6 Singapore cents as at noon on Friday.

