You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Second Chance posts flat net profit for Q2; revenue falls 11%

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 7:40 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SECOND Chance Properties, a property firm and a retailer of gold jewellery and apparel, on Wednesday posted flat net profit for its fiscal second quarter, reflecting in part a slip in revenue.

Net profit for the three months ended Feb 28, 2018 stood at S$1.96 million, compared to S$1.98 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue fell 11 per cent to S$6.81 million. Correspondingly, pre-tax income was down 10 per cent to S$2.07 million. But the company also absorbed a smaller income tax expense for the quarter.

The company did not give a segmental breakdown for its quarterly sales.

Its revenue for the fiscal six months was down 14 per cent to S$12.9 million, reflecting lower sales in apparel, gold, and properties.

Its single-largest revenue generator is the sale of gold jewellery, and sales from that segment fell 13.3 per cent to S$6.34 million due to "general market and economic conditions".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Oxley sells Irish block for 164m euros on 300-year lease

The Orthopaedic Centre plans Catalist IPO as Asian Healthcare Specialists

Singapore shares close down 1.64% on Wednesday

SGX proposes safeguards for dual class share listings on main board

Substantial shareholder Burwill plans to acquire HK$30m of shares in Alliance Mineral

mm2 Asia, SPH to build lifestyle, entertainment and news portal under AsiaOne brand

Editor's Choice

file6yd42ftg75ibo8opkg7.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgx2.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes safeguards for dual class share listings on main board

sgx2.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS' Piyush Gupta enjoys pay jump of 23% to S$10.3m for 2017

file6uxae3lyobt59q6p6y8.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Substantial shareholder Burwill plans to acquire HK$30m of shares in Alliance Mineral

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening