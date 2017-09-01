Sembcorp acquiring remaining 28% of India energy unit to become sole owner

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
SEMBCORP Industries has entered into a deal to acquire the remaining stake of about 28 per cent in Sembcorp Green Infra (SGI) for 14.1 billion rupees (S$301 million), giving it full control of the renewable energy unit in India.
This comes two weeks after Semcorp, also
