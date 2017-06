SEMBCORP Industries announced on Monday that it is issuing bonds worth S$200 million, at 3.7 per cent, to lenders.

The bonds are due in June 2020. The settlement date of issue is June 22.

The net proceeds will be used to refinance existing indebtedness or perpetual securities and/or finance working capital requirements of Sembcorp Industries and its subsidiaries.

The joint bookrunners for the deal are DBS and Standard Chartered.