You are here
Sembcorp Q1 profit falls 34% in absence of one-time gain
Bottomline hit by sharp drop in non-operating income due to marine division's sale of Cosco stake in Jan 2017
Singapore
SEMBCORP Industries' earnings slumped 34 per cent in the first quarter, despite a rise in revenue, in the absence of a one-off gain from the disposal of Cosco Shipyard Group in the year-ago period.
The utilities, marine and urban
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg