You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 9:42 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

oil and gas.jpg
Offshore rigs utilisation and day rates have stabilised, but rig orders recovery may also take some time as the oversupply in most drilling segments has yet to rebalance, said SembMarine.
PHOTO: POLY-GCL

SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) has seen an uptick in enquiries and invitations to tender from oil companies in recent months, particularly in the offshore production sector, but competition remains strong and margins remain depressed.

Recovery will thus take time, chairman Mohd Hassan Marican, and president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said in a note to shareholders in the company's annual report released on Thursday.

An improving global economy and higher oil and energy consumption in Asia, coupled with the reduction of inventories, have led oil prices to climb to a recent high of US$70 per barrel, before retreating to the US$60-65 per barrel range.

They said: "A major part of our business remains cyclical in nature, and it takes time for the improvement in exploration and production capex spend to translate into new orders and revenue for Sembcorp Marine.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Hence, even though the offshore oil and gas industry has begun to show signs of improvement, the flow of new orders remained weak, while competition within the sector intensified."

Offshore rigs utilisation and day rates have stabilised, but rig orders recovery may also take some time as the oversupply in most drilling segments has yet to rebalance.

Demand for vessel repairs and upgrades, especially for LNG carriers and cruise ships, remains strong. Regulations on ballast water treatment requirements coming into force in the future will further support the potential of this segment.

Giving an update on Sete Brasil, it said that it believes the S$329 million provisions the group made in FY2015 for its US$5.6 billion Sete Brasil contracts inked in 2012 remain "adequate under the present circumstances".

It has since initiated arbitration proceedings against various Sete Brasil subsidiaries to safeguard its interests under the Sete Brasil contracts. The proceedings are ongoing.

Meanwhile, SembMarine continues to engage with Sete Brasil to better understand the latter's restructuring plan, after it had filed for judicial restructuring in April 2016 and accordingly submitted its restructuring plan to the Brazilian court.

Companies & Markets

Far East H-Trust: Koh Boon Hwee stepping down as non-executive chairman on June 30

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

Jason Holdings gets nod to report FY2017 results by July 31, hold AGM by August

Alliance Mineral secures A$13m loan facility to fund development of Bald Hill mine

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening