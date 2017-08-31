You are here

Sembmarine's yard unit terminates jack-up rig contracts

Thursday, August 31, 2017
MAINBOARD-LISTED yard group, Sembcorp Marine's wholly-owned subsidiary, PPL Shipyard, has terminated two jack-up rig building contracts each valued in excess of US$200 million with the subsidiaries of Kuala Lumpur-listed Perisai Petroleum Teknology Bhd.

Sembmarine said in a disclosure after Thursday trading close that the contracts for the pair of jack-up rigs were terminated after the expiry of existing deferment agreements with the rig-owners.

Sembmarine added that it will continue to actively market the rigs to prospective buyers.

