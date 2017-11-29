You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Serrano to hold meetings with creditors on Dec 20

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 10:18 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

INTERIOR design and furniture firm Serrano Ltd will be meeting its creditors to revise the schemes of arrangement on the morning of Dec 20.

The group said in an exchange filing on Wednesday night that it had despatched the documents to its creditors on Nov 28.

Serrano had on Oct 31 applied to the High Court of Singapore for leave to convene meetings to consider and approve certain amendments to the schemes between the group and its creditors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng acquires Adelaide hotel for A$43m

Poh Tiong Choon Logistics now 97% owned by CEO

Japfa's Indonesian subsidiary wins appeal against cartel practices verdict

Thai Beverage acquires remaining 49% of Vietnam F&B

UOL acquires more UIC shares through off-market purchases

Cromwell European Reit's public offer 3.1 times subscribed

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sibor2.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, are likely to go higher

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit's public offer 3.1 times subscribed

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard IPO 23.6 times subscribed; debuts on Catalist on Nov 30

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening