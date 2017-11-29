You are here
Serrano to hold meetings with creditors on Dec 20
INTERIOR design and furniture firm Serrano Ltd will be meeting its creditors to revise the schemes of arrangement on the morning of Dec 20.
The group said in an exchange filing on Wednesday night that it had despatched the documents to its creditors on Nov 28.
Serrano had on Oct 31 applied to the High Court of Singapore for leave to convene meetings to consider and approve certain amendments to the schemes between the group and its creditors.