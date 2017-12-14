SGX clears world's first LNG futures in Dubai, Kuwait, India

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has cleared the world's first futures contract for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to Dubai, Kuwait and India.
A total of 100,000 million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) of February 2018 Futures were traded and cleared at a price of US$9.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo