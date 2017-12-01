SGX grants Marco Polo additional month to release FY2017 results and hold AGM

MARCO Polo Marine on Friday was granted a full month's extension by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to its release its financial results and hold an annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended Sept 30.

The firm now has until Dec 31 to release its unaudited full-year results for the financial year; and up to Feb 28, 2018, to hold its AGM.

Marco Polo, which is also seeking shareholder approval to issue new shares to nine investors, had been required to release these results and hold its AGM under listing rules by Nov 29 and Jan 31, 2018 respectively.