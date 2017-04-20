SGX Q3 profit down 6.8% amid derivatives decline

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) saw net profit decline 6.8 per cent to S$83.1 million in its fiscal third quarter on lower derivatives volumes.

On a per-share basis, net profit was 7.8 Singapore cents for the three months ended March 31, 2017, the market operator announced on Thursday after the market closed. SGX is maintaining its quarterly dividend payout of five Singapore cents per share.

For the nine-month period, net profit decreased by 6.5 per cent to S$254.5 million, or 23.8 Singapore cents per share.

Revenue slipped 1.5 per cent to S$202.7 million for the quarter, dragged by its derivatives business, where revenue fell 8.6 per cent to S$75.2 million.