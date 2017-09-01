Share placement news hits Yangzijiang shares

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding is looking to raise net proceeds of S$208.8 million by placing out 137 million new shares at S$1.53 each to institutional and other investors.
Although the dilution is considered to be slight - with the placement shares representing about 3.5 per
