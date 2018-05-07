Shareholder activism off to 'strong start in 2018': JPMorgan report

SHAREHOLDER activism in Asia is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, as the practice becomes increasingly accepted and weaves itself into the fabric of Asian capital markets, according to a JPMorgan report released on Monday.

In 2017, the number of activist campaigns in Asia grew to 106, accounting for 31 per cent of total non-US activism activity, up from 12 per cent in 2011. Since 2011, campaign volume has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 48 per cent. In 2017, four of the 10 most targeted non-US countries were in Asia.

And activism in Asia is off to a strong start in 2018, with the number of campaigns launched during the first quarter in line with those initiated during the same time period in 2017.

This comes as regulators are also helping drive change in the region by enacting reform geared towards the adoption of international best practices in investor engagement and corporate governance. A series of recently adopted corporate governance and stewardship codes, as well as listing rule amendments and others, are fuelling activism by encouraging investors to be more engaged, and companies to be more responsive and transparent.

For instance in Singapore, in January 2018, the Corporate Governance Council released a consultation paper on its recommendations to revise the Code of Corporate Governance. The recommendations encourage board renewal, strengthening director independence and enhancing board diversity, and also put greater emphasis on disclosures of the relationship between remuneration and value creation.

Activism has now been seen in all major economies in Asia, with Japan and Hong Kong experiencing the most activity. Singapore accounted for 14 per cent of activism activity in Asia in 2017. Its number of campaigns launched peaked in 2016, with producer manufacturing and finance being the most targeted sectors so far.

JPMorgan said in the report: "Investors in Asian issuers have historically taken a passive approach to their investments, with public criticisms of companies, their management team or boards being a rarity. Asian markets have, in the last few years, become more receptive to direct and open engagement between investors and their portfolio company investments. As foreign activists look to Asia for investing opportunities and domestic investors become more comfortable exerting public pressure, management teams and boards across Asia will be forced to adapt to a new reality where shareholders demand their voice is heard and enjoy the support from other shareholders required to turn that voice into concrete action."

It added that complex ownership structures, such as cross-shareholding, government participation and family control no longer insulate corporations, but are now targets of criticism by activists and issues for investors to rally around.

"Historically seen as reasons for activists to avoid Asia, those who control shareholder structures, lack of transparency and engagement, frequent corporate scandals, as well as subpar corporate governance, are now considered levers on which to pull in order to unlock value. Activists are denouncing generational succession, urging companies to renounce nepotism and favour merit when planning management transitions. Boards in the region, frequently long-tenured and lacking independence and diversity, represent activist attack opportunities as markets generally embrace activists who seek to add outside perspectives to what may be viewed as an entrenched board."