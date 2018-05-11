You are here
STOCKS
Shares ease on Malaysian poll results
The benchmark STI drops 0.31% as traders dither after incumbent BN government fails to return to power
THE unexpected election results across the Causeway left traders here dithering on Thursday, even as analysts warned of looming ringgit volatility.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) wobbled around an intra-day average of 3,544.55. A late afternoon selloff eventually pushed
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg