You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SHS Holdings bags two modular construction deals in New Zealand worth NZ$30m

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 8:30 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A SUBSIDIARY of mainboard-listed SHS Holdings on Wednesday secured two modular construction contracts amounting to NZ$30 million (S$28.1 million) for the construction of a serviced apartment project and a hotel on New Zealand's South Island.

The first contract, signed through a letter of agreement, will see SHS subsidiary - TLC Modular - and Global Yellow Pages subsidiary Remarkables Residences, work on the development of a 79-keys service apartment comprising 217 modules in Queenstown, New Zealand.

It is expected to be completed in FY2019.

"The parties will proceed to finalise the terms and enter into a fixed-price construction contract," SHS said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The second contract, signed with Coldwater Properties, is for the supply of 20 modular units for the first phase of Godley Hotel's refurbishment in Tekapo, New Zealand, SHS added.

This project is expected to be completed later in FY2018.

Said Henry Ng, SHS group chief executive officer: "We are pleased that our initial efforts back in 2017 to grow this new business of modular construction have finally begun to bear fruit with these two new contracts secured for the New Zealand market."

SHS shares closed at S$0.225, unchanged from the previous trading day.

Companies & Markets

Nordic Group clinches S$6.1m of contracts through 2020

Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

Nippecraft gets in-principle nod from SGX to transfer to Catalist

Artivision Technologies enters into reverse takeover to acquire MC Payment

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, OUE Hospitality Trust, AGV

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening