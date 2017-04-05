You are here

SIA Engineering, Stratasys ink MOU for additive manufacturing tie-up

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 07:51
Mainboard-listed SIA Engineering announced on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Stratasys, a 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, to establish a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of 3D-printed products for commercial aviation.
Under the MOU, the two parties will explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIA Engineering. The parties intend to establish a Singapore-based Additive Manufacturing Service Centre, offering design, engineering, certification support and part production to SIA Engineering's network of partners and customers.

Stratasys will provide the domain expertise related to additive manufacturing and drive the development of aerospace applications together with SIA Engineering.

The strategic partnership combines Stratasys's expertise in additive manufacturing, including in the aerospace segment, with SIA Engineering's MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) service offerings to provide airline customers across the globe with scheduled maintenance and on-demand parts solutions.

