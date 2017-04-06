SIA, Ethiopian Airlines to expand codeshare agreement from June 1

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Ethiopian Airlines will expand their codeshare agreement from June 1 to offer passengers seamless connectivity between Asia and Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines' daily non-stop services from Addis Ababa to Singapore - which will commence in June - will be covered by the expanded codeshare agreement.

Meanwhile, SIA passengers will have access to Ethiopian Airlines' inter-African network including countries such as Botswana, Burkina Faso, Chad, Cote D'Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

In turn, Ethiopian Airlines passengers will be able to access multiple destinations in Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam via SIA's network.

SIA's senior vice-president (marketing planning), Tan Kai Ping, said: "This significant expansion of our important partnership is in line with our ongoing effort to continuously expand our network reach and to offer customers more travel options and convenience when travelling between Africa, Asia and Southwest Pacific."

Both airlines are members of the Star Alliance.