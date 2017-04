Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said it has sold S$700 million in bonds that will be due in 2025. The notes pay a coupon rate of 3.035 per cent per annum and are to be issued in denominations of S$250,000 each.

SINGAPORE Airlines on Tuesday said it has sold S$700 million in bonds that will be due in 2025. The notes pay a coupon rate of 3.035 per cent per annum and are to be issued in denominations of S$250,000 each.

They are expected to be issued on April 11, 2017. The net proceeds from the note issue will be used by SIA for general corporate and working capital purposes.