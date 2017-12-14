SIA's new A380 arrives with revamped cabins, suites; to fly Sydney route from Dec 18

The double decker jumbo jet is kitted out with SIA’s new Suites and Business Class cabins. It will operate the flight numbers SQ221 and SQ232.

SIA's first new Airbus 380 touched down at Changi Airport at 9.50am on Thursday morning from Toulouse, ready for deployment on the Singapore-Sydney route from Dec 18.

SIA still has four other A380s on order. Its existing A380s will eventually be retrofitted with the new products.

Amid heightened competition, the airline is investing US$850 million to overhaul its fleet of 19 A380s with the new products. The refreshed cabins will be available across the entire A380 fleet by 2020.

The last time SIA updated its Business Class and Economy seats was in 2013, but this is the first refresh of its Suites, which was launched 10 years ago when SIA took delivery of the first A380 jet as the launch customer.

Unlike the older A380s, the new Suites will only have six cabins, but the size of each cabin has been ramped up from 30 square feet to 50 sq ft. With sliding doors for privacy, the suite also comes with a separate bed alongside a leather-upholstered seat, as well as a 32-inch (81 cm) HD touch screen.

Over in Business Class, a carbon fibre composite shell for the seat creates a thinner base structure for better use of space and delivers more under-seat stowage space. However, the seat pitch and seat width has come down from 55 inches to 50 inches, and 34 inches to 25 inches respectively.