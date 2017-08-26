Sime Darby's Q4 profit more than halved from a year ago

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA'S Sime Darby Bhd, the world's largest oil palm planter by land size, on Friday said its quarterly net profit more than halved from a year ago on weak performances at its industrial and logistics businesses.
The conglomerate, whose interests include plantations
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal